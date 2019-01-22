Children’s mental health

A NEW campaign has been launched to support children suffering from mental health issues.

The Hear Me initiative has been launched by Hampshire’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) and will focus on the vulnerable population of looked after children and young people in the region.

The new campaign will look to help enhance young people’s feelings of self-worth, increase self-confidence and hopefully improve mental health.

Lao Cooper, Head of Service for Hampshire CAMHS, said: ‘We are very pleased to launch our new campaign, ‘Hear Me’, and this year we are proud to be focusing on emotional wellbeing for children in care.’