Children set to benefit from school partnership

STUDENTS with special educational needs look set to benefit from a new education partnership.

Portsmouth City Council has announced that The Harbour School is set to join Delta Education Trust, the multi-academy trust that will also be responsible for the new special free school being built in the city for students with autism.

Headteacher Ian Hunkin, said: ‘I am very pleased that The Harbour School will be joining Delta Education Trust. Delta has a proven track record of success in similar areas of specialism to The Harbour School and the principles and approaches of the Trust are a good match to ours.’

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education, added: ‘Since Delta Education Trust recently won the competition to run the new free school in Portsmouth, I am delighted that The Harbour School will be joining this successful trust and look forward to more children benefiting from the sharing of best practice from the family of schools.’