City college hosts group of Chinese students

PORTSMOUTH College is hosting 31 Chinese students who are visiting the city to learn about education, culture and careers.

The group of 11 to 14-year-olds have travelled from Zhejiang Province for the two-week experience and are being hosted by the college’s ‘Global Engagement’ team.

Portsmouth College’s assistant principal, Tom Lloyd, said: ‘It is the college’s privilege to welcome the first Chinese group of students to our fantastic city. We have put on such a fantastic array of activities to showcase the very best of Portsmouth.’

The pupils have taken part in a drama project with a ‘British’ theme aimed at developing students’ English. The drama workshop culminated in a performance of the Shakespeare classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Students have also had the chance to explore Portsmouth’s vibrant economy including a tour of Lakeside North Harbour.

Teacher of English at Hangzhou New Century Foreign Language School, Zhou Qin, said: ‘It was our honour to be in Portsmouth. It is a beautiful city with a long history and the link with Charles Dickens made it the perfect cultural destination.’

The visit was organised by Excellence First Enterprise Consultancy. Director, Lily Lin, said: ‘ This is one of the best programmes we have ever partnered with.’