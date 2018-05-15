City nursery unveils its new eco-cabin

PORTSMOUTH North MP Penny Mordaunt and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Ken Ellcome have opened a new eco-cabin at a Portsmouth nursery.

The eco-cabin at Tops Day Nurseries at Lakeside North Harbour will allow the nursery to increase its capacity and take in all the children on its waiting list.

Cheryl Hadland, founder and CEO of Tops Day Nurseries, said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to see this new building open for children.

‘We are open for new children and staff, all of whom can attend and work flexible hours to suit their families, subject to capacity of course.’