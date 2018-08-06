Club night for people with disabilities

Have your say

A NEW ‘club night’ is to be launched at the Wedgewood Rooms for people with disabilities.

The first event takes place on August 9 and will cater for people with all types of disability and mental illness.

Event organiser and former social worker, Brett Young, 35, said: ‘Just because you have a disability shouldn’t prohibit you from enjoying music on a night out. The ‘Beatz’ music event will provide the full clubbing experience in a safe environment.’

Brett hopes this will be the first of regular bimonthly events with Halloween and Christmas nights already planned.

‘No profit will be made and any money left will be invested in further nights,’ explained Mr Young.

The venue was selected for its rich musical history and excellent disabled access.

‘The Wedgewood Rooms are on one level and have good wheelchair access and toilet facilities.’ added Mr Young.

With admission costing five pounds the theme for the night will be ‘classic dance’ with DJs Monkey Love Stunt Crew performing their set.