College announced as offering new T-levels

A COLLEGE has been named among the first 52 in the country to provide new technical qualifications.

Havant and South Downs College has been selected to pioneer the new post-16 education known as T-levels for students in the Portsmouth area.

From 2020, they will offer courses in construction, digital, education and childcare.

Each course will include a three-month work placement and are intended as vocational alternatives to A-levels.

Mike Gaston, principal and chief executive of Havant and South Downs College, said: ‘We are delighted and proud that our college has been selected to be one of the few to deliver T-levels.

‘Our decades of experience, superb links with employers, and excellent vocational education and training have been nationally recognised, confirming us a leading provider for technical skills.

‘T-levels will allow learners to gain substantial technical training in different pathways.’

A further 22 courses will be rolled out in stages from 202 covering a range of sectors.