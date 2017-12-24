College helps out food bank

STUDENTS at a college in Gosport have led a donation drive to support their local food bank.

Pupils, staff and parents collected 693 items for the food bank, arriving at the bank in person to drop off the food.

Deputy principal Andy Grant said: ‘It was very humbling to see the range of donations and generosity; not only from our own students and staff, but also the wider Gosport community.

‘It is great to see the active role our learners have played in supporting such a wonderful local resource for those in need at this time of year.’

The student council at the college has pledged to continue supporting local initiatives and will have additional food drives in the future.

To contact the Gosport food bank call (023) 9252 3432.