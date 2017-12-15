College in running for top national awards

STAFF are delighted after a college was nominated for two national awards for excellence in further education.

Portsmouth College has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Use of Technology for Improving Teaching, Learning and Assessment and the Best Teaching and Learning Initiative categories in the Times Educational Supplement Awards (TES).

Principal Steve Frampton said: ‘To be nominated for two Times Educational Supplement Awards is absolutely brilliant.

‘All the innovation and creativity in the college over the past five years has enabled us to improve student outcomes year on year so that they are now above national and sixth-form college benchmarks for the vast majority of our learners.

‘The college looks forward to February when we find out if we walk away with the trophy at the TES Awards Ceremony in London.’