College pupils seal spot in national tournament

PUPILS won the chance to represent the south east at a national football tournament.

Young footballers from Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) will represent the region at the 40th AOC Sport National Championships in April, after a 4-1 win over Highbury College.

The team, known as HSDC LLDD (Learners with Learning Disabilities and/or Disabilities), will lace up their boots in a bid to seal a national title at the Unviersity of Nottingham between April 20-22, 2018.

Kirsty Taylor, sports maker at HSDC, said: ‘They have a lot of work to put in now leading up to Nottingham, but they are all looking forward to it.’