College pupils show off work on the runway

STUDENTS hosted a wonderful event to demonstrate their artistic skills.

Fareham College held a glamorous evening to showcase some of the work of its creative students, setting the show off with a runway-style presentation for fashion, beauty and more.

More than 250 guests attended the show, which was organised by hundreds of students themselves.

The UK’s College of the Year demonstrated work across several creative subject areas including Art & Design, Graphic Design, Fashion, Music and Performing Arts.

Opening the event, Professor Peter Lloyd, Director of the School of Art, Design and Fashion at Solent University, said: ‘The Creative Industries is a huge growth area for the UK economy and so it is incredibly important that we support this growth by providing good quality teaching, in well resourced and inspiring surroundings.

‘We want to prepare young people for the amazing opportunities that exist for them out in the industry.

Fareham College's creative evening

‘This level of support and these types of environments clearly exist at Fareham College.

‘The resulting work is of an excellent quality and this was proudly apparent in the work that was exhibited on the walls and displayed on the catwalk this evening.’

Besides artwork and fashion, live music was also performed throughout the event.

Eight bands, which were formed at the college, performed their own music in front of such a large audience for the first time.

Nigel Duncan, Principal of Fareham College, said: ‘The evening was a resounding success and I’m very grateful to all the students that took part and helped organise what was a fantastic evening.

‘We have some incredible creative talent here at Fareham College and I’m delighted that the event gave the students a memorable platform for their work to be recognised.’

WorldSkills UK regional finalist Erin Boxall said: ‘Seeing my work displayed at a show like this doesn’t happen every day, so I was delighted to be involved.

‘It was a great confidence boost and an experience that I will never forget.

‘It was a really enjoyable evening and I hope the college is planning more events like these.’

