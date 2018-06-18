College student wins award for work with Havant charity

A MUSIC technology student has been recognised for his work with charity Music Fusion.

Kieran Troy Cheshire, who studies at South Downs and Havant College, won the Lamont Award by Havant Rotary Club after being nominated by his lecturer.

He was put forward for making a ‘significant achievement in the Havant area’.

Kieran said: ‘In February 2017 Music Fusion decided to do a Words Not Weapons mavericks album to eliminate social and knife crime.

‘The aim was to influence young people and teach them to use music as an escape to help them battle some of their life experiences.

‘In the past year I have been volunteering for them and have been learning how to record and produce so that I can follow my dream by working with this charity to influence young people in Havant.

‘My dream is to create opportunities for them to make Havant a better place, and to show them they don’t need to fight or abuse drugs to deal with their problems.’

Kieran has also created his own album around mental health issues he has battled.

His lecturer Becky Day said: ‘I have been teaching Kieran English functional skills for the past year, and he has vastly impressed me with his optimism and inspirational lifestyle.

‘Not only has he selflessly and tirelessly worked outside of college for the charity, but he relentlessly exudes positive vibes to all his classmates.’