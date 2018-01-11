College students in Portsmouth get talk by former far-right extremist

A FORMER member of National Front spoke to college students warning of the risks of being lured into far-right extremism.

Nigel Bromage was invited to Portsmouth by the city’s Prevent team, which works to protect people from being drawn into terrorism.

During his visit Mr Bromage, who founded awareness group Small Steps, said he wasted 20 years of his life by being involved with far-right groups. He said: ‘In 1981, when I was only 14, I joined the far-right group Birmingham Against the IRA.

‘It was patriotic and made me proud of being British. Very quickly I was sucked into their world. I wasted the best part of my youth, leafletting, attacking anti-violence marches and joining a racist church.

‘All those years achieved nothing but more violence and racism.

‘I founded Small Steps to stop vulnerable young people getting caught up in the manipulation and lies of the far-right movement.’