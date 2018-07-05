College Students Win Video Game Design Award

Have your say

FOUR students from Fareham College have won the best overall game award at this year’s ‘Game Jam’ event.

Second year pupils Jordan Thompson, Jack Sibley, Mantas Ruigys and Connor O’Brien beat off competition from university students and industry professionals to claim the prestigious title. Named ‘Mic-drop’, judges praised the game for its novel movement and targeting system.

The event was hosted by the University of Portsmouth with over 150 competitors involved.

‘ I couldn’t believe it when our game was announced as best overall game,’ said Jordan.