Community bookshop will remain open

A SCHOOL bookshop that allows parents to purchase books for £1 has had its future secured, thanks to lottery funding.

Newtown CE Primary School in Gosport has secured £10,000 in National Lottery funding, which will be used to grow the bookshop and make it a ‘driving force’ in the community.

The Newtown Community Bookshop will also offer a cyber café and provide the classrooms and family groups with e-readers.

Headteacher Emma Howlett has welcomed the news.

She said: ‘We believe every child deserves the opportunity to access books and stories to encourage a love of reading and writing.

‘We have high expectations for pupils to use their writing and reading skills effectively in all English work. This grant will enable all of our pupils to fulfil their potential and ensure they are well placed to succeed in their futures.

‘Thank you to everyone who plays the National Lottery – we wouldn’t be able to do this without you.’