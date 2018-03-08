Community Easter egg hunt to take place at school

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS from across the borough have been invited to an Easter egg hunt at a school later this month.

Elson Infant School in Elson Lane, Gosport, will be hosting the event on Saturday, March 24.

The Easter egg hunt will run from 11am-2pm, with tickets costing £2 per child.

The Easter eggs themselves have been made by community groups, schools and businesses – with a prize for the best one.

To enter an egg for the competition, people can bring it into the school on March 22 or 23.

For tickets, people can either purchase them from the Elson Junior School playground or the One Stop in Elson Road.