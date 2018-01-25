Could you become a school governor?

Have your say

SCHOOLS across Hampshire are looking for people to volunteer their time as a school governor.

Although there are currently more than 5,000, many schools need up to three new governors.

Cllr Peter Edgar from Hampshire County Council said: ‘Schools can benefit from the wealth of experience of people from all walks of life, and the skills they have acquired from a wide range of careers.

‘I urge more people to consider supporting our family of schools.

To get involved with your local school call Governor Services on 01962 845706.