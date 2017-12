Have your say

AN EDUCATION charity is encouraging people in Portsmouth to take up volunteering as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

EBP South has kick-started the New Year To Volunteer drive, in a bid to get a surge in the number of people helping out in the education field.

EBP South says that volunteering isn’t necessarily a huge commitment to make, with one-off projects such as mentoring available.

For more information about the New Year To Volunteer campaign go to ebpsouth.co.uk.