Council gets good rating

APPRENTICESHIP prog-rammes at Hampshire County Council have been rated as good by the education watchdog.

Ofsted looked at Hampshire County Council’s programmes for adult education, traineeships and apprenticeships.

The watchdog said there had been improvements in the programmes since it was last inspected in 2016.

Councillor Keith Mans, the council’s executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘This is excellent news for anyone moving on to further education and training after leaving school and is in line with the high performance that we see across many areas of county council services.’

The adult education programme teaches over 10,000 people a year.