Council gives green light to £1.1m school works

URGENT repairs costing more than £1m will go ahead to ensure the safety of Portsmouth schoolchildren.

At a cabinet education meeting yesterday councillors approved spending £1,100,000 on primary schools as part of the schools condition modernisation programme. Last month the council agreed on a sum of £1m. However, it is now anticipating an additional £100,000 from school contributors so that all the works can go ahead. Ten primary schools will benefit from the funds including Craneswater Junior, Portsdown Primary and Devonshire Infant.

Alison Jeffery, director of children’s services and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Securing approval for the funding for the school modernisation programme is extremely important as the council has an obligation to ensure school premises are well maintained.’

The most expensive work is £105,000 to replace windows at Southsea Infant, roof repairs at Medina Primary costing £100,000 and new boilers and heating distribution for Devonshire Infant totalling £100,000.