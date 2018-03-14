Council to spend £785k on urgent school repairs in Portsmouth

SCHOOLS in need of ‘urgent’ repairs are set to benefit from a cash grant of £785,000 from Portsmouth City Council.

The authority has allocated the money to make much-needed improvements to nine schools, with a further £315,000 also earmarked for additional work to be carried out at other sites.

Medina Primary School, in Medina Road, Wymering, is expected to receive £100,000 towards roof maintenance works, while Devonshire Infant School, in Francis Avenue, Southsea, is in line to be awarded £100,000 to replace its boiler and heating system. Cash elsewhere will go towards repairing windows, replacing an emergency stairwell and changing windows.