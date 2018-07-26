Crafty students show off their wares at special needs schools market day 

FOR the past ten years a special needs school has been celebrating the talents of its pupils at an annual market day.

Baycroft School in Stubbington held its tenth student market day which encourages pupils at the secondary school to create something to sell and develops entrepreneurial skills.

Councillor Pal Hayre, who is a governor at the school, with Chantelle Askew, 15'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180712-3_baycroft)

Headteacher Marjika Miles said: ‘We have run this every year for a decade and all the kids really look forward to it.

‘They all work so hard as do the staff to make their products which they get to sell to other students and their friends and family so it is a really lovely day.’

Year 10 art students sold their photos and pieces of art while other students created bird boxes.

Marjika said: ‘All the proceeds made from the day go towards a trip to Paultons Park at the end of the year which is a lovely trip for the students to reward them for their hard work.’

Pupil Shay Burke said: ‘I made an art frame and I am really excited to go to Paultons Park with my friends.’

The school, which has 180 students who have a variety of special needs, usually makes approximately #1,500 from the event.

School governor Kerry Nelson said: ‘This is great way to end the year for the school and it also means we can give the kids extra opportunities and facilities outside of the curriculum.

‘We have raised money for lots of equipment in the playground and it is really valued by the pupils.’

Kerry has been a governor at Baycroft for four years and joined due to her background in finance and having a family member with a special needs child.

She added: ‘I have a background which means I can help them with their finances but I also understand the challenges that come with dealing with special needs children and I really felt like because of personal experience with a family member it was a role I could do well in and help other students.

Steve Bond is a parent with a child at the school.

He said: ‘There are people here from all types of backgrounds but it is great to see everyone together and raising money for the children and the school.

‘It also brings the community into the school which is also really important.’