STUDENTS from Portsmouth High School have enjoyed a musical visit to Budapest.

The girls performed concerts at The Institute of Musicology and St Michael’s Church.

As part of the ‘music and food tour’ the students also took part in a cooking class preparing classic Hungarian dishes.

Head of Music, George Tinsley, said: ‘The visit was more than learning about music and food but also about the history, politics and geography. This was true learning outside the classroom.’​​​​​​​