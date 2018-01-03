Deadline for school place applications in Portsmouth looms

Have your say

PARENTS of children due to start primary school in September have just days to fill in their school place applications.

The deadline to apply for first-time school place is Monday, January 15.

Youngsters born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014, will be eligible to start school in September.

Likewise, children born between September 1, 2010, and August 31, 2011, and attending an infant school must transfer to a junior school in September.

Applications can be made online. For those in Portsmouth, visit portsmouth.gov.uk/ext/learning-and-schools; parents in Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville areas can see hants.gov.uk/educationandlearning/admissions; those in West Sussex can see westsussex.gov.uk/admissions.

Richard Burrett, education boss at West Sussex County Council, has called on all parents to apply in time and said: ‘I strongly encourage parents with children due to start primary school in September to get their applications in as soon as they can.’