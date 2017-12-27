Dedicated Ishal wins bursary after perfect primary school attendance

A HARD-WORKING girl who won an award for not missing a day of primary school in almost six years has now finished her first term in secondary school – and says she loves that too.

Ishal Mahmud, 11, used to go to Fernhurst Junior School in Southsea, where she had a perfect attendance record.

She won a bursary to St Swithun’s School in Winchester and started in September, boarding in the week and coming home every other weekend.

Ishal, of Southsea, has set her sights on studying law and wants to become either a lawyer or an MP when she grows up.

She said: ‘Being part of St Swithun’s is a dream come true. I have always had a calling to attend a boarding school as it would give me all the opportunities I so much desire from a full and enriched student life.’

Her mum Momtaj Begum said she was overwhelmed with pride for her daughter, who she describes as always being driven and hardworking.