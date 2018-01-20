Delight as nursery is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted once again

STAFF, students and families have been celebrating the news that their nursery has been rated ‘outstanding’.

Haven Nursery in Harris Road, Gosport, has been given the rating by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

The Bridgemary nursery aims to provide a stimulating learning environment, with a strong focus on outdoor learning.

Staff at the nursery say that Ofsted got a more authentic look at how the school operates this time around – after only learning about the visit the day before.

Nursery manager Michelle Holmes said: ‘This is great news for Haven Nursery.

‘Ofsted arrived at quite short notice, but seemed to really like what they saw, warts and all.

‘They saw the nursery as it would be on any other day, rather than a nursery scrubbed up for inspection.

‘It was nice to give an authentic representation of the school.’

Michelle says that the staff are second to none, praising their extensive knowledge of teaching.

She said: ‘The staff are so knowledgeable and really have a great understanding of children’s development.

‘At the heart of any good education is a brilliant team of teaching staff, and these staff members are simply fantastic.’

But the crowning glory of the nursery, according to Michelle, is the focus on outdoor learning – thanks to a part of the school called The Forest.

She said: ‘We are incredibly proud of The Forest.

‘It underpins everything we do here at the nursery and we believe that children learn the best outside – we use it as much as we can and the children love being out there.

‘I think going forward the important thing is for to keep on trying to improve.

‘There are a lot of exciting things going on at Haven Nursery so we can’t wait to see what the future holds.’