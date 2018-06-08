dgsdgsdsdgsdg

A STONE’S throw away from

But recent figures have shown that the number of home-educated children in Portsmouth has risen by almost half in the past five years – and nationally there are 40 per cent more home-educated children than in 2014.

Across Hampshire the rise is even steeper with 61 per cent more home-schooled children than in 2015.

In Portsmouth this year 273 children were registered by the council as being home-schooled, whereas 1,289 home-educated students are known to Hampshire County Council.

Across the UK last year there were 48,000 home-schooled children, up from 34,000 in 2014-2015.

Not only this but there are now local home-schooling groups that work together to provide advice, activities and social interaction for many young students.

Now, more than ever before, its advocates say home education looks to be a more viable option for many families.

Julie Barker home-educated her children and now runs Faregos Home Education for home-educated children in Fareham and Gosport. She said: ‘Home education is much more popular, thanks to internet, as it is easy to find out about.

‘It is possible to give your children a wonderful education in a less stressful way than school and spend more quality time with your children.

‘Schools are under increasing pressure with league tables, attendance prosecutions and external pressures from the government. In addition there are higher expectations and financial constraints on most schools.

‘I am a teacher – as are quite a few local home educators – so we are not anti-school; we just know that there are better alternatives for our families.

‘For some young people problems with peer pressure and social media make them very unhappy and the school environment is not a healthy one.

‘Delays in referral to mental health services means that some are not getting the help they should early enough and so school is not a good environment for them.

‘Home-educated young people in Hampshire do just as well as their school counterparts yet they don’t need to spend 39 weeks a year, six hours a day in front of a desk to get the same qualifications.’

Portchester mum-of-two, Jo Leon, home-educates her daughters. The 42-year-old said: ‘We started home-educating when my daughters were six and nine because they weren’t really enjoying school. The primary reason for this was the increasing pressures of SATS which, frankly, took the joy out of learning.

‘At home we have been able to completely tailor our children’s learning so that it fits them as individuals. The beauty of home education is that we are able to provide more immersive learning experiences; for example when studying GCSE classical civilisations we had Roman feasts along with multiple visits to Roman villas and museums.

‘We are also very fortunate to have a very supportive and close-knit community of home educators in this area – there are lots of groups, activities and visits arranged all the time which means that there is no shortage of social opportunities at all.

‘For many of us though, it is a choice made simply because we believe it to be a more effective and enjoyable education with a greater level of choice and flexibility. I know it isn’t for everyone but for us, home education is a wonderful experience.’

Rachel, 43, from Wymering wished she had considered home-schooling for her eldest children.

Her youngest three children are home-schooled and between them have several learning and behavioural difficulties such as autism, Tourette’s and ADHD.

She said: ‘If I had known about this all I would have home-educated my eldest as he really struggled, but not my second eldest as the structure of school suited her style of learning.

‘My children learn in completely different ways than schools can provide. Sitting at a desk all day does not help them learn.

‘Since home-educating them it has opened my eyes to all the different ways we can educate them. I have learnt so much already. It has been a lot easier than trying to get them to school every day. They can be who they need to be and learn in a way that is interesting to them.’