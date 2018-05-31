Elation as Portsmouth school sees ‘significant’ Ofsted improvement

RAPID improvements have led to a Portsmouth secondary school receiving a boost by Ofsted.

Trafalgar School in London Road, Hilsea, was deemed as a school that ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted following an inspection in 2016.

Trafalgar School in London Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Supplied

But following another inspection earlier this month, the schools rating has been upgraded to ‘good’ – much to the delight of the staff.

The report highlighted the strong relationships built between pupils and teachers, as well as the improvements made to lesson planning.

Headteacher Claire Copeland has praised the strong work ethic of the staff, saying the improvement would not have been possible without them.

She said: ‘I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Trafalgar School in such a short space of time.

‘The report is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of all the staff and I am thrilled that this has been recognised by Ofsted.

‘We are now working on the next stage of our journey to becoming an outstanding school.’

Steve Labedz, executive head of the Salterns Academy Trust, said: ‘This Ofsted report is a really strong validation of the exciting journey of transformation of Trafalgar School, since Salterns Trust was asked to run it just three years ago.

‘The energy, enthusiasm and sheer hard work of the headteacher, her team and all the staff and students mean that Trafalgar is well on its way to being the truly great school which its community deserves.’