Engineering student wins Formula 1 award

ENGINE supplier to the four-time F1 World Championship winning team Mercedes AMG, Mercedes AMG HPP has given a mechanical engineering student a chance of a lifetime.

Thomas Irwin, a student at Fareham College, won an award from the firm as well as £500, work experience at the Mercedes AMG HPP Technology Centre and a guaranteed interview for its apprenticeship programme.

He said: ‘Engineering is the only career path I have ever wanted to follow.

‘The teachers at Fareham have been kind, friendly and supportive, and opened my eyes to all the possible jobs available in this area.

‘I am excited to have the opportunity to work with a Formula 1 engine manufacturer.’

Lee Waters, from Mercedes AMG HPP, said: ‘It is always a pleasure to meet with bright young students who will no doubt go on to achieve great success in their engineering careers.’

The college currently partners with BAE systems, GE Aviation and Airbus.

Deputy principal Andrew Kaye added: ‘At Fareham College, we give students the best foundation for their future career. We do this by delivering great teaching, in excellent facilities and then partnering with major employers who can offer a job to our students.

‘It is also pleasing when major employers work with Fareham College because they recognise the value of what we do here.’