Exam success sees hairdresser Britoni hang up her scissors as she takes on F1 racing apprenticeship

TALENTED Britoni Farrer-Williams has switched from hairdressing to a life in the fast lane after exam success won her an apprenticeship with Formula 1 giant McLaren.

The 25-year-old returned to studies at Fareham College two years ago after always feeling she was not in the right job

Yesterday she secured great grades in the motor sport engineering course and confirmed her apprenticeship.

‘As soon as I started the course it solidified my love for motor racing,' she said.

‘I thought I have finally found something I want to do. I just loved it.’

As part of the course Britoni, from Fareham, was a member of the college race team - taking part in various competitions in the Formula 750 series at locations including Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

‘We were racing against real competitors for points and trophies. It was not a simulator,’ Britoni said.

After months of checking the McLaren website Britoni applied for an apprenticeship in composite technology.

She successfully fought off competition from thousands of applicants to be accepted on the scheme.

‘I was very focused and had my sights set on Formula 1,’ she added.

'I was determined to get there and I knew I would find a way. McLaren has always been the team I have loved since I was a child.’

Britoni’s role will focus on the composition of the cars, manufacture of parts and assessing how to improve race performance.

Speaking about her education the first time round, she added: ‘At school I had some bullying issues and didn’t end up enjoying my studies. I didn’t take my A-levels and left just after Christmas in my first year.

For two years she worked as a hairdresser before moving into retail.

‘I went down the hairdressing route after getting qualified on day release from school. I liked hairdressing but I just didn’t love it,’ added Britoni.

Where her passion really lay was in motor sport and in particular Formula 1. She said: ‘I have always had a love of Formula 1 for as long as I can remember. As a child it was always on the television.’