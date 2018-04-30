Families pack out Hayling Island fun day to raise cash for schools

Have your say

HUNDREDS of people attended a family fun day supporting five schools.

Hi-5, an extended parent and teacher association on Hayling Island, organised the event with craft stalls, singers, dancers, cake sales, games and displays from the emergency services.

Bouncy castle fun

Cash raised from the fundraiser on Saturday will be split between the Mill Rythe infant and junior schools, Mengham infant and junior schools and Hayling College.

Lou Earp organised the event with Hayley Warner.

Hi-5 chairman Lou said: ‘It’s overwhelming how many people have turned up to support the schools.

‘It is incredible to see the support of the Hayling Island community and how everyone has come together.

It is incredible to see the support of the Hayling Island community and how everyone has come together. Lou Earp

‘The event has been fantastic and we are really pleased to build on this success.’

Mark Coates, vice-chairman, thanked Lou for all her hard work. He added: ‘Hayling is a phenomenal community and this event has shown that.’