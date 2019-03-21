HAVE you always wanted to be a journalist, but been unsure about where to get started?

Aspiring reporters who want to enter the world of newspapers, radio, TV and more can mix high-quality training with work experience at The News – the biggest-selling daily newspaper in the south coast – with a one-year diploma at Highbury College in Portsmouth.

The course, which is fully accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and a proven way of getting a job, has been successfully running for the past five years.

News reporters Millie Salkeld, Annie Lewis, Tom Cotterill, Fiona Callingham and many more have all graduated from the course, with employers seeing it as one of the best ways into journalism.

Defence correspondent Tom Cotterill graduated from Highbury in April 2011, and says his time at the college was unforgettable.

He said:'Highbury College was sensational. Not only did it give me the essential grounding to be a reporter but I made lifelong friends there too.

'The course was incredibly demanding and challenged me more than I thought it ever would. The world-class training helped meant I walked into my first job the day after finishing my diploma.'

Health reporter Millie Salkeld graduated in 2017.

She said: ‘The Highbury course was really good in setting me up for a career in journalism.

‘I liked that there was a mix of learning in the classroom and then putting that into practice with work experience at The News.’

While the qualification is a sure-fire way of getting into journalism, it can also lead to other careers in the media or communications industry.

Others have used it as a gap year experience or even a way of getting into their chosen university.

Journalism programme leader at Highbury College, Paul Foster, said: ‘It’s been great to see so many students gain the experience at The News and then go on to get jobs in the industry.

‘There’s no doubt that employers see the course as a fantastic grounding in the art of writing, publishing and broadcasting.’

To join the course, you will need at least five A-C grades (or grade four) at GCSE, and either two A-levels or an equivalent level three qualification.

To apply for the one-year diploma go to highbury.ac.uk/journalism.

What is required to join the course?

What qualifications will be achieved?

You will achieve a Diploma in Journalism, accredited by the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

What attendance is required?

The programme is due to run over 36 weeks, starting in September 2019.

Cost and payment?

You will usually not be expected to pay a fee if you are:

 under 19 at the start of the academic year (as of 31st August)

 aged 19–23 at the start of the academic year (as of 31st August) and are

unemployed and in receipt of certain government benefits

 aged 19–23 at the start of the academic year (as of 31st August) and do not already hold a Full level 3 qualification

All other students will pay a fee. Students applying for these courses are usually eligible to apply for an Advanced Learning Loan but should consider their own personal circumstances and seek impartial advice before entering into a financial agreement.

How do I apply?

You can apply to join the One Year Diploma in Journalism by visiting www.highbury.ac.uk/journalism

For more information email journalism@highbury.ac.uk or call (023) 9238 3131 and speak to a member of the Information, Advice and Guidance team (option 4).