Fareham College nominated for prestigious national award

Have your say

A COLLEGE has been shortlisted for a national award.

Fareham College is in the running to become Further Education (FE) College of the Year.

The news comes after the college was awarded an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted in October.

Fareham College is one of eight colleges in the UK nominated for the award.

College principal Nigel Duncan said: ‘We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award which is testament to the hard work, commitment and talent of all our staff at the College.

‘We are also very proud of our students’ accomplishments.

‘I believe we have created a very special learning environment which is benefitting our whole community.’

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes said: ‘Fareham College is a great champion of technical and professional training and apprenticeships.

‘It is doing brilliant work to support the next generation of skilled young people in our area.’

The winner will be revealed on Friday, February 23.