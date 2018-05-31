Fareham College picked to trial new T-levels

Have your say

A COLLEGE is one of a few in the area to be picked to pilot the new T-levels.

Fareham College is one of 52 colleges nationally chosen by the Department for Education to pilot the technical qualification intended as a vocational alternative to A-levels.

From 2020, Fareham College will offer T-levels in a number of subjects.

The two-year courses will feature more teaching hours than most current technical programmes and include a three-month work placement.

Nigel Duncan, principal of Fareham College, said: ‘Fareham College is committed to the development of high-quality technical and professional skills provision at all levels and is proud to have been selected to pilot the first round of T-levels.

‘We recognise the importance of this initiative and applaud the government’s foresight in ensuring the availability of high-quality level three technical education and skills provision.

‘They will prepare our students for outstanding careers in technical occupations both now and in the future.’