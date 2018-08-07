Fareham College ranked top in region for ‘learner satisfaction’

FAREHAM College has been ranked the top further education college in the region for ‘learner satisfaction’.

The survey also revealed Fareham was ranked ninth out of 170 colleges nationally.

Fareham College’s Principal, Nigel Duncan, said: ‘Student satisfaction is something that we consider a true measure of our performance. This survey shows that our students are happy with how they are taught which is testament to the fantastic teaching staff.’

The college was recently named by the Times Education Supplement as the ‘UK’s College of the Year’.