THERE was a fishy welcome for this writer as he paid a visit to a Hayling school.

Mike Henson, author of The Nut Stays Shut, stopped by Mill Rythe Infant School to celebrate World Book Day.

The 37-year-old, of Hayling Island, was swamped by youngsters all dressed up as octopuses for the annual event.

As well as giving a whole school assembly, he also gave pupils tips on how to build and illustrate a story.

Charlotte Tigne, assistant head at the school, said: ‘The pupils loved it.’