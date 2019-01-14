Former Havant and South Downs College student secures a professional football contract

A YOUNG midfielder who learned his craft at Havant and South Downs College says it is a ‘dream come true’ to be signed by a Scottish Premiership side.

Tommy Block, 18, has been signed by Hibernian FC, after graduating from Havant and South Downs College back in 2015.

Block studied the BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in sport and performance, before playing for Bognor Regis Town.

Shortly after trials in November last year, he was offered a deal by the Scottish team.

He said: ‘It’s a dream come true to be offered the chance of a professional contract and to do it with Hibs makes me feel beyond happy because, having spent time with them, I know it is the right move for me.

‘I’ve been looked after superbly by all of the staff at the club and they have made me feel so welcome.

‘There is a real buzz at the club and to think I am going to be part of that is unbelievable really.

‘Now I need to work harder than I can ever imagine, listen, learn and place my trust in Hibs to help me to develop and be the best player I can become.’

Now, the former college student has some advice for current sports students in the Solent region.

He said: ‘Work hard, relax, train whenever you can, develop yourself and always do more. If you’re really serious about football you have to keep your head down.

‘I’ve never been the best player, but I’ve worked harder than anyone else to get where I am.’