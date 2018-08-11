Free learning courses for nine thousand adults

HAMPSHIRE County Council has launched a £1.3 million programme to help improve the quality of life and employment skills of local people.

The programme will be delivered to a ‘targeted’ group of more than nine thousand adults to improve literacy, numeracy and digital skills. The subsidised courses will also look to address improving participants health and well being.

Councillor Stephen Reid said: ‘Training in the most vital skills should be accessible to all who need it. We aim to provide free learning to those who may find it more difficult to access courses.’