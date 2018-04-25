FULL LIST: Every school in the Portsmouth area which is closed for elections on 3rd May

On May 3 elections take place for Fareham Borough Council, Gosport Borough Council, Havant Borough Council and Portsmouth City Council.
Polling stations will be open across these areas from 7am-10pm with many of these stations will be based at schools.
Below is a list to show which schools will be affected on election day.
READ MORE: The full list of candidates fighting for votes in your area
___
Schools closed to be used as polling stations:
Fareham:
Northern Pre-School, Richmond Rise, Portchester
Gosport:
Alverstoke CE (Aided) Junior School, The Avenue, Alverstoke
Alverstoke Infants School, Ashburton Road, Gosport
Elson Junior School, Exmouth Road, Gosport - closed except to Year 6 students
Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close, St Helen’s Road
Grange County Junior School, Franklin Road, Rowner
Newtown CE (Controlled) Primary School, Queens Road, Gosport
Peel Common Infant School, The Drive, Gosport
Rowner Junior School, Tichborne Way, Rowner
St Mary’s RC School, Norman Road, Gosport
Woodcot Primary School, Tukes Avenue, Gosport
Havant:
Queens Inclosure Primary School, Cornelius Drive, Waterlooville
Sharps Copse Primary School, Prospect Lane, Havant
St Albans School, St Albans Road, Havant
Portsmouth:
Meon Junior School, Crofton Road, Milton
Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way, Milton
St John’s RC Primary School, Cottage View, Landport
Wimborne Junior School, Wimborne Road, Southsea
___
Schools that are being used as polling stations but are remaining open:
Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, Bedhampton, Havant
Bedenham Primary School, Bridgemary Avenue, Gosport
Brockhurst Primary School, South Campus, Avery Lane
Cams Hill School, Shearwater Avenue, Fareham
Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, Somerstown
Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue, Cosham
Crookhorn College, Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, Hampshire
Emsworth Primary School, Victoria Road, Emsworth, Hampshire
Front Lawn Primary Academy, Broadmere Avenue, Leigh Park - open except for Reception and Years 1 and 2
Hart Plain Junior School, Hart Plain Avenue, Cowplain, Waterlooville
Haselworth Primary School, Stone Lane, Gosport
Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road, North End
King Richard School (Sports Hall), Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove
Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School (Youth Centre), Salisbury Terrace, Lee-on-the-Solent Leesland C of E Junior School, Whitworth Road, Gosport
Lyndhurst Junior School, Lyndhurst Road, Copnor
Mill Hill Primary School, Mill Road, Waterlooville
Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road, Milton
Penhale Infant School, Penhale Road, Fratton
Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road, Farlington
Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue, Stamshaw
St John’s C of E Primary School, Grove Road, Gosport
Warblington School, Southleigh Road, Warblington, Havant
Woodcroft Primary School, Woodcroft Lane, Lovedean, Waterlooville