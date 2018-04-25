FULL LIST: Every school in the Portsmouth area which is closed for elections on 3rd May

Have your say

On May 3 elections take place for Fareham Borough Council, Gosport Borough Council, Havant Borough Council and Portsmouth City Council.

Polling stations will be open across these areas from 7am-10pm with many of these stations will be based at schools.

Many schools are closed because they are being used as polling stations for the local elections on May 3rd

Below is a list to show which schools will be affected on election day.

Schools closed to be used as polling stations:

Fareham:

Northern Pre-School, Richmond Rise, Portchester

Gosport:

Alverstoke CE (Aided) Junior School, The Avenue, Alverstoke

Alverstoke Infants School, Ashburton Road, Gosport

Elson Junior School, Exmouth Road, Gosport - closed except to Year 6 students

Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close, St Helen’s Road

Grange County Junior School, Franklin Road, Rowner

Newtown CE (Controlled) Primary School, Queens Road, Gosport

Peel Common Infant School, The Drive, Gosport

Rowner Junior School, Tichborne Way, Rowner

St Mary’s RC School, Norman Road, Gosport

Woodcot Primary School, Tukes Avenue, Gosport

Havant:

Queens Inclosure Primary School, Cornelius Drive, Waterlooville

Sharps Copse Primary School, Prospect Lane, Havant

St Albans School, St Albans Road, Havant

Portsmouth:

Meon Junior School, Crofton Road, Milton

Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way, Milton

St John’s RC Primary School, Cottage View, Landport

Wimborne Junior School, Wimborne Road, Southsea

Schools that are being used as polling stations but are remaining open:

Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, Bedhampton, Havant

Bedenham Primary School, Bridgemary Avenue, Gosport

Brockhurst Primary School, South Campus, Avery Lane

Cams Hill School, Shearwater Avenue, Fareham

Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, Somerstown

Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue, Cosham

Crookhorn College, Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville, Hampshire

Emsworth Primary School, Victoria Road, Emsworth, Hampshire

Front Lawn Primary Academy, Broadmere Avenue, Leigh Park - open except for Reception and Years 1 and 2

Hart Plain Junior School, Hart Plain Avenue, Cowplain, Waterlooville

Haselworth Primary School, Stone Lane, Gosport

Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road, North End

King Richard School (Sports Hall), Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove

Lee-on-the-Solent Junior School (Youth Centre), Salisbury Terrace, Lee-on-the-Solent Leesland C of E Junior School, Whitworth Road, Gosport

Lyndhurst Junior School, Lyndhurst Road, Copnor

Mill Hill Primary School, Mill Road, Waterlooville

Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road, Milton

Penhale Infant School, Penhale Road, Fratton

Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road, Farlington

Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue, Stamshaw

St John’s C of E Primary School, Grove Road, Gosport

Warblington School, Southleigh Road, Warblington, Havant

Woodcroft Primary School, Woodcroft Lane, Lovedean, Waterlooville