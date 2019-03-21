Future scientists inspired

HUNDREDS of local primary school children have been learning about science and engineering as part of an education fair.

The event was designed to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

The children were able to take part in a variety of hands-on activities designed to teach them the value of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). Activities included how to manipulate different gases, navigate dangerous terrain and create innovative water supplies from reservoirs to homes.

Fareham College hosted the initiative at their Centre of Excellence for Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST). It was a collaborative approach which also involved locally based businesses such as Portsmouth Water, Pfizer and Pall.

Fareham College Principal, Nigel Duncan, said: ‘This is a fantastic event for CEMAST to host and be involved in and we enjoyed welcoming all of the organisations and schools taking part. The STEM Fair provides an exciting and engaging way to inform young people about careers in these vital industries. We hope the pupils that have participated in the fair will be inspired to become the scientists and engineers of the future.’