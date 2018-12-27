Gang of youths pelt rocks at man out with his family in Emsworth 

Have your say

A MAN was left needing stitches to his eye after he was pelted with rocks by a gang of youths.

The man in his 30s was at Hollybank Recreation Ground in Emsworth yesterday with his partner and two young children when the altercation took place.

His injuries required stitches at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Hampshire police said.

A 13-year-old boy from Emsworth and a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy from Southbourne in West Sussex have since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The trio have been released from custody as investigations continue.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses to an assault at Hollybank Recreation Ground, Emsworth at about 1:30pm on Wednesday, December 26.

‘A man in his 30s was in the park with his partner and two young children. An altercation took place with a group of five or six youths aged between 13 and 16.

‘One of the youths was riding a mini-motorcycle around the park.

‘We are keen to trace a man who intervened in the incident. He is described as being in his 50s and having short hair.

‘If you have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting 44180477997.

‘Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’