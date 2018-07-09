Gardening pupils scoop top awards

YOUNGSTERS who have been sinking their teeth into gardening projects at school have received awards for their efforts.

The annual Gosport in Bloom competition saw schools take home prizes for the tallest sunflower, best scarecrow and best food garden, among others.

Gomer Junior School with the Mayor of Gosport and Fred Dinenage, having won the Best School award

One of the best performers in the competition was Gomer Junior School, which took home five gold awards and the prize for Best School.

Headteacher Georgina Mulhall said: ‘I am immensely proud of what the students have achieved collectively.

‘Everyone at the school gets involved with the gardening projects and everyone is really enthusiastic about it.’

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Gosport Cllr Diane Furlong said: ‘It’s lovely to see so many of you here – and I think all of your gardens are very special places.’

St John's C of E Primary School students with Fred Dinenage and their gold award for Best Container Garden

