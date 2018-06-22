Girls get insight into cruise ship careers

FOR an insight into career opportunities, Portsmouth High School pupils were invited to a behind the scenes tour of a Princess Cruise ship.

The Year 10 girls had the chance to meet Captain Nick Nash and officers who gave them an insight into careers in the cruise liner industry.

Science teacher Caroline Morgan said: ‘This exclusive behind the scenes tour has been a real privilege.

‘Visiting the Bridge and the engine rooms were the highlight.

‘The crew on board have been such an inspiration to the girls and they couldn’t have done more to help the girls have a full engineering experience in an incredible environment on board Royal Princess.’

It comes as part of International Women in Engineering Day on June 23 (INWED18), an international awareness campaign, led by the Women’s Engineering Society, to raise the profile of women in engineering and focuses attention on the career opportunities available to girls.