Good news for school following inspection

A TWO-day inspection at Portsmouth High School was a success, according to the head.

An inspection from the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) found that Portsmouth High School has met all necessary standards for the Department of Education.

In a letter sent out to parents, headteacher Mrs Jane Prescott said: ‘I am delighted to share with parents the outcome of our most recent inspection.

‘Thank you to all of you and your daughters who took time to respond to the questionnaires.

‘It is a marvellous testament to how seriously PHS takes the regulations that we have met all the standards.

‘There is no judgment on how well we have attained this grading but at the feedback meeting the lead inspector was most complimentary about the school, the pupils, the staff, the leadership team and our chair of governors, Mrs Anne McMeehan Roberts, along with the GDST and local governance of the school.’