Gosport college plans to develop adult learning scheme

A COLLEGE is looking to bolster its reputation for adult learning in the region.

St Vincent College in Forton Road, Gosport, is planning to bring all its adult and community courses under one roof.

The college has been running a mix of academic and recreational courses for adults for many years – with some courses currently taking place at the Nimrod Centre in Rowner.

But as of September, all courses will be held on the main campus.

Deputy principal at St Vincent College, Andy Grant, says that the move will help adult learners to get advice and support from the college.

It is hoped that the move will make adult courses at the college even more successful.

He said: ‘Supporting adults to have access to outstanding education opportunities is at the heart of the college ethos and we are thrilled to be planning an exciting new programme for our community, incorporating both established and additional courses in dedicated facilities.

‘Bringing all adult and community courses together in a dedicated college space will allow us to plan and deliver a refreshed programme of community learning opportunities for adults.

‘This will also give them access to the outstanding advice, guidance and support services available to all St Vincent learners.’

For more information about the adult learning courses available at St Vincent College, there is an open evening taking place from 5pm-8.30pm on May 3.