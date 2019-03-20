Gosport MP welcomes overdue education shake-up 

BRITAIN’S education system has not had the ‘attention its deserved’ for decades, an MP has admitted.

Caroline Dinenage made the comments as education secretary Damian Hinds yesterday announced radical plans to stop funding qualifications that do not provide the same high-quality education as new T Levels and A Levels.

The move is the latest step in the government’s drive to boost the quality of education and training available to young people post-16, which includes the introduction of new T Levels from 2020 – the technical equivalent to A Levels – and more high-quality apprenticeship opportunities.

Ms Dinenage welcomed the review into the post-16 education system and said: ‘The government wants to build a world-class technical education system, which for decades has not had the attention it deserves.

‘The ambition is to develop a qualifications system in which every student benefits from high quality study that helps them realise their talents, get a good job and achieve their career ambitions.

‘I would encourage all those involved in the education or business sectors as well as students and parents to make their views known.’

The reviews are being seen as a way of creating a trusted list of quality courses.