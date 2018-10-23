Gosport school praised for being an inclusive and happy place

PUPILS and teachers are jumping for joy after being told by inspectors they have scored a good rating.

An Ofsted report into Peel Common Nursery and Infant School highlighted that parents value how happy their children are and that staff are proud to work at the school.

Headteacher Lesley Spicer said: ‘We are really pleased with the report which has highlighted that by the end of Key Stage 1 (up to Year 2) the outcomes for children are higher than the national average in all areas.

‘Whilst we are pleased with the report we are always striving to be outstanding and hopefully we can achieve this in the next inspection.’

The school is particularly pleased that the report captured the underlying caring ethos and made reference to the school’s motto.

Ofsted inspector, Lea Hannam, said: ‘This is an inclusive and happy school. You have created a culture which enables all pupils to be individuals and where everyone can (as the motto says) “discover and grow together in a place to be me”.’

Ms Hannam also praised the leadership of the school which had maintained a good quality of education since their last inspection.

Mrs Spicer said: ‘One of the key things which comes through strongly is the support that the school provides to the local community – particularly with vulnerable families. It is very much a partnership with parents who are also very supportive of the school.’

The outcome of the inspection was revealed to the staff during morning briefing with the children being informed during a special assembly.

Mrs Spicer added: ‘We reminded the children during assembly about the special visitors who had been to the school and the fact they agreed with us that we are a really good school.

‘I always speak to the children about what makes our school such a good place to learn and to be proud of Peel Common.’

The report has given the school a number of targets in in order to move towards outstanding.

It said the school should improve attainment in writing for boys and should to continue to develop early years teaching to enable more children to exceed the standards expected of their age.