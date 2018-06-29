Gosport school receives top award for dedication to STEM subjects

Have your say

A PRIMARY school in Gosport has received a national award for its enthusiasm for teaching science, technology, engineering and maths.

Gomer Junior School received the Science, Technology and Engineering Teacher or Team of the Year Award at the prestigious 2018 TES Schools Awards earlier this month.

Having championed STEM subjects within the school gates, staff and students at Gomer Junior School then went the extra mile – spreading its expertise beyond the school gates.

The school has been sharing its revamp of the school curriculum with other schools in the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust.

Lord Wilson School, part of the GFM, was also shortlisted for the award.

Headteacher at Gomer Junior School Georgina Mulhall said: ‘I am delighted and very proud that our leading edge and needed approach has been recognised by the TES awards; the highest award available to an educational setting.

‘The team have worked hard to remodel the curriculum and are now sharing this with other schools.

We are passionate about all primary schools teaching STEM, with an integrated approach, and we hope more do.

‘Our pupils love STEM and never cease to amaze us with the responses to STEM learning.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has also praised the school for its dedication to teaching the subjects.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I offer my sincerest congratulations to Gomer.

‘This is a fantastic confirmation of a local innovation that gives the next generation the skills they need to succeed in the work place of the future.

‘It is fantastic to see primary school age pupils so enthusiastic for STEM subjects.

‘Congratulations Gomer!’