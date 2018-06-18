Gosport school summer fair to return

Have your say

THERE will be something for everyone to enjoy at a school summer fair.

St Mary’s Catholic School in Gosport will be holding its family fun day on Saturday, June 30.

The event is returning after last year’s day was cancelled.

The summer fair is organised by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) – with hopes the event will be a ‘summer fair to remember’.

Secretary Christina Harman said: ‘Children and parents are really looking forward to it – we have a number of rides and attractions, including games, drinks and food.’

The students of the school, on Ann’s Hill Road, will also have their own stalls, as part of an initiative called the St Mary’s Enterprise Challenge.

The event is between 1pm and 4pm.