Gosport youngsters get ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’ on board Royal Navy helicopters

PRIMARY school students have been given a tour of their nearby naval base to get a feel for life in the armed forces.

A group of 90 Year 1 students from Grange Infant School went along to HMS Sultan in Gosport as part of their school topic for the term.

Once there, the pupils learned about the helicopters and survival equipment used by the Royal Navy, before getting hands-on with it themselves.

Jacqui Simpson, Year 1 leader, said: ‘I think the children were quite overawed coming into the hangar, it’s probably the quietest that I’ve seen them.

‘The sheer size and scale is something they haven’t experienced.

‘In the past we’ve done a transport trip on a train, a car, ferry and bus, but they can go on one of these anytime.

‘To see and to sit within a helicopter is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it’s helped even the quietest of our children to find their voice, which is wonderful.’