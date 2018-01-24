Graduation event marks apprentices

Have your say

A GRADUATION event to celebrate the achievements of the area’s top apprentices is to take place at a city centre cathedral.

Chichester Cathedral is staging the ceremony on Tuesday, March 6, as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Those who have completed their higher or advanced apprenticeship with a West Sussex employer between January 1 and December 31, 2017 are invited to attend to day.

To join up to the celebration, visit westsussex.gov.uk/graduation.

It is the third time the event has been staged. As part of the day there is also a business reception for apprentice employers.